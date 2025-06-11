Musk called Trump on Monday night after their bitter public feud last week.

Elon Musk called Trump before conveying his 'regret' for some of his posts about him, sources say

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, June 5, 2025, in Washington and Elon Musk attends a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 30, 2025.

Elon Musk called President Donald Trump on Monday night, two sources familiar with the conversation told ABC News, after their bitter public feud last week.

Musk posted on X early Wednesday morning, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

Musk, however, did not not clarify which posts he was referring to in his statement. The posts included slamming Trump for "ingratitude" over the 2024 election, agreeing with a call for Trump's impeachment, knocking the president's "big, beautiful bill" signature legislation, and even claiming Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Musk’s call with Trump came after Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles spoke with the billionaire late last week and urged him to end the feud, sources familiar with the call told ABC News.

The president had previously told Vance to speak diplomatically when asked about Musk publicly, according to a White House official.

The White House declined to comment.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt would not comment on whether the relationship would be reconciled.

“The president acknowledged the statement that Elon put out this morning and he is appreciative of it. And we are continuing to focus on the business of the American people,” Leavitt said.

Last Friday, Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl that Musk was a "man who has lost his mind."