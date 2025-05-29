Elon Musk announces departure from Trump administration as 130-day role ends

Musk's off-boarding is set to begin Wednesday night, an official said.

Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025.

Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025.

Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025.

Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025.

Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.

The White House will begin Musk's off-boarding Wednesday night, the official said.

Musk posted on X Wednesday night thanking President Donald Trump, saying his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team will continue to work throughout the government.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk posted. He said the DOGE mission "will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters, Files

As a special government employee, Musk was limited to an 130-day appointment -- a limit he could hit as early as Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.