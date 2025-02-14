Adams is up for reelection this year and faced calls to step down.

Timeline of how Eric Adams' bribery case led to resignations of federal prosecutors

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

The federal case against Eric Adams has gone through a roller coaster of events since he became the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted in September 2024.

It took a turn after President Donald Trump's reelection and turned the city's political environment on its head as it enters an election year for mayor. Adams pleaded not guilty, denied any wrongdoing and refused calls to resign or not run for reelection.

Now, the case faces dismissal without prejudice -- meaning it could be brought again -- at the Justice Department's request.

Here is a timeline of the events.

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Nov. 6, 2023

The FBI seizes Adams' electronic devices, including an iPad and a cellphone, as part of a federal probe. Sources told ABC News that the investigation sought to determine whether the mayor's campaign received illegal foreign donations from Turkey with a Brooklyn construction company as a conduit.

July 2024

Federal prosecutors in New York serve Adams grand jury subpoenas as part of an investigation involving whether his campaign sought illegal donations from Turkey in exchange for pressuring the fire department to rush an inspection of the new Turkish consulate in New York City.

Sept. 25, 2024

Prosecutors at the Southern District of New York indict Adams with five counts in an alleged long-standing conspiracy connected to improper benefits, illegal campaign contributions and an attempted cover-up.

In this combination photo, President Donald Trump listens as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC, Feb. 13, 2025, and Mayor Eric Adams attends an interfaith breakfast event in New York City, Jan. 30, 2025. Ale Brandon/AP/Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The indictment, which is unsealed the next day, alleges Adams accepted illegal gifts, including plane upgrades and hotel stays, from Turkish businessmen and officials in exchange for preferential treatment when he was Brooklyn borough president and later as mayor.

The indictment also alleges Adams received illegal campaign straw donations from Turkish nationals.

Sept. 27, 2024

Adams appears in federal court in Manhattan for his arraignment. He pleads not guilty and continues to defy growing calls for him to step down.

Nov. 1, 2024

Judge Dale Ho schedules the start of Adams' trial for April 21, 2025.

Nov. 16, 2024

Then president-elect Donald Trump and Adams attend a UFC event at Madison Square Garden along with other Republican leaders, 11 days after Trump wins the election.

The event was not listed on the mayor's schedule. Adams later told reporters he exchanged "pleasantries" with Trump.

Trump had blasted the federal case against Adams during the campaign, claiming, without any details, that it was politically motivated.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, attends the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, Jan. 20, 2025. Alexander Drago/AFP via Getty Images

Nov. 25, 2024

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Manhattan, announces his resignation effective Dec. 14.

Dec. 12, 2024

Adams meets with then-incoming "border czar" Tom Homan in a closed-door meeting to discuss their plans to remove what he says were violent undocumented immigrants.

Jan. 7, 2025

A court filing reveals the FBI has uncovered "additional criminal conduct" by Eric Adams.

Additional details are not publicly revealed.

Jan. 17, 2025

Adams meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, days before the inauguration.

The mayor says in a statement that the two discussed various issues, but did not discuss his bribery case.

Jan. 20, 2025

In a last-second move, Adams cancels appearances at two Martin Luther King Jr. events in New York City to attend Trump's inauguration in person.

Mayor Eric Adams departs from NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch's "State of the NYPD" address at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, Jan. 30, 2025. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Jan 21, 2025

Adams gives a one-on-one interview with Tucker Carlson and claims without any details that his bribery case was retribution over his criticism of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

The probe into Adams covered alleged corruption that date back prior to the Biden administration. The seizure of Adams' devices took place before the mayor made his comments about the former president's migrant policies.

Jan. 31, 2025

Adams' attorneys meet at the Justice Department offices in Washington, D.C., along with federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, including acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danielle Sassoon -- who was appointed by Trump -- and Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, Trump's former defense attorney.

Feb. 6, 2025

Days after returning to work following a medical issue, Adams makes another last-second trip to Washington, D.C., to attend Trump's national prayer breakfast.

Feb. 10, 2025

Bove sends a letter to Southern District of New York prosecutors ordering the dismissal of Adams' case without prejudice, meaning it could be brought again.

Bove says in the letter the case cannot be brought until after this year’s mayoral election.

Trump attorney Emil Bove looks on as President-elect Donald Trump appears remotely for a sentencing hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, Jan. 10, 2025. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The directive from Bove makes no assessment on the strength of the evidence against Adams, but says it is hindering Adams' ability to address the immigration crisis and is part of the Trump-alleged weaponization of the Biden administration.

Any motion to dismiss the case would have to be formally filed in court and reviewed by the judge.

Feb. 11, 2025

Adams releases a video statement thanking the Justice Department for its "honesty."

Feb. 12, 2025

In a letter to Bove, Sassoon protests the Justice Department's memo asking her to dismiss the case and claims Adams' attorneys put forward "what amounted to a quid pro quo," after which Bove "admonished a member of my team who took notes during that meeting and directed the collection of those notes at the meeting's conclusion."

Feb. 13, 2025

Sassoon and five other federal officials resign, refusing to drop Adams' case.

Bove denies the claims from Sassoon's letter and accepts her resignation. He also accuses her of insubordination.

Danielle Sassoon, assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, left, arrives at court in New York, March 28, 2024. Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Justice Department planned to remove the prosecutors handling the mayor's case and reassign it to the Public Integrity Section in Washington, D.C.

However, as soon the Public Integrity Section was informed it would be taking over, John Keller, the acting head of the unit, and his boss, Kevin Driscoll, the most senior career official in the criminal division, resigned along with three other members of the unit, according to multiple sources.

Feb. 14, 2025

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten resigns in a scathing letter to Bove arguing only a "fool" or a "coward" would agree to sign off on the case's dismissal.

Adams appears on "Fox and Friends" and tells the hosts that no quid pro quo was made between him and the Trump administration.

Chad Mizelle, chief of staff for Attorney General Pam Bondi, responds to the resignations, saying, "The fact that those who indicted and prosecuted the case refused to follow a direct command is further proof of the disordered and ulterior motives of the prosecutors."