FBI agents asked to answer survey on Jan. 6 case involvement

The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) sent a message to its members on Sunday about the 12-question survey sent to some of its employees asking about their work related to investigating the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"We understand that this feels like agents and employees are being targeted, despite repeated assurances that 'all FBI employees will be protected against political retribution,'" the message states. "Employees carrying out their duties to investigate allegations of criminal activity with integrity and within the rule of law should never be treated as those who have engaged in actual misconduct."

The 12-question survey asks FBI employees to choose a response or responses that apply to each question by selecting from a menu of options provided in the survey.

One question in the survey permits an "other" response and provides a text box in which to respond. FBIAA is recommending responding agents include specific language in this text box indicating they are "required to respond" to the survey, they are responding to the best of their ability based on current knowledge "without being afforded appropriate time to research" answers or speak with counsel or representation and that they have not been advised of their rights in this matter.

Additionally, FBIAA recommends employees include language indicating that, "To the best of my ability and belief, I have performed my duties in accordance with the DIOG, federal statutes and the Constitution of the United States and the matters I worked on were properly predicated under DIOG and were opened and investigated at the direction of the Department of Justice."

The FBIAA on its website describes its mission as advancing and safeguarding "the careers, economic interests, conditions of employment and welfare of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Agents and retired FBI Agents."

The seal of Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen on J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington July 12th, 2024. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The FBIAA message also notes that today marks the four-year anniversary of the line of duty deaths of two FBI Special Agents who were shot and killed while executing a search warrant in Florida.

"Adding insult to injury is that four years ago today, we lost two incredible FBI agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, doing the meaningful, yet dangerous work that our members do every day. We remember how dark and tragic that day was. Today, we continue to remember and honor them, their families, friends, and colleagues. While it is nearly impossible to block out the noise right now, we are reminded that like Dan and Laura, we do the jobs we do because it is a calling to protect and serve - and that we believe in protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution of the United States," the message states.

The message closes with a sober, but measured tone about the uncertainty surrounding what these recent actions by the Trump Justice Department may mean for employees, stating, "We continue to hear rumors of dismissals/security revocations, or individuals who have been told to expect dismissals on Monday. Again, we have no confirmation of any such events. Please be cautious in sharing and spreading what could be misinformation. We do not need any more stress on those potentially impacted."

On Friday, several sources told ABC New that the Trump administration is compiling a list of agents and other FBI officials from around the country who they believe should be fired or forced to resign in the coming days.

Firings were expected to begin as early as Friday, but a list was expected to be finalized on Monday, sources said.

The list of those who could be fired includes the heads of dozens of field offices across the country and could include scores of agents in the FBI's Washington, D.C., Field Office alone, sources said.

An FBI spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News: "The FBI is declining to comment on any questions regarding FBI personnel matters. We have also instructed the public affairs officers in our field offices to decline to comment as well."