FBI arrests alleged MS-13 leader with help of Mexican government

In this photo released by the FBI, Javier Roman-Bardales is shown.

The FBI extradited an alleged senior leader of the MS-13 gang who was on the agency's "10 most wanted" list with the help of the Mexican government, FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday.

Patel said Mexican authorities arrested Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales -- who Patel said is believed to be a "key senior leader" of the gang. Roman-Bardales is being extradited to the United States, Patel added.

Patel touted the arrest as a "major victory."

"He was arrested in Mexico and is being transported within the U.S. as we speak, where he will face American justice," Patel wrote in a post on X. "This is a major victory both for our law enforcement partners and for a safer America."

Roman-Bardales, 47, has been charged with several offenses for "his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador," the FBI said.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Roman-Bardales in a New York court in 2022 after he was charged with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists; narco-terrorism conspiracy; racketeering conspiracy; and alien smuggling conspiracy.

Mexican authorities got intelligence that Roman-Bardales was in Baxtla, Mexico. Mexican law enforcement was deployed to the area, where Roman-Bardales was identified and arrested, the FBI said.

Patel thanked Mexican partners for their help in bringing Roman-Bardales to the U.S.

"This crucial step enhances the safety of communities across America," Patel said.

FBI Director Kash Patel applauds as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Justice Department, March 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The arrest comes as President Donald Trump and his administration target gangs such as MS-13.

He discussed his efforts during his address to a joint session of Congress last month, mentioning the deaths of Jocelyn Nungaray -- who was killed by two undocumented men from Venezuela -- and Laken Riley -- who was killed by an undocumented immigrant.

"All three savages charged with Jocelyn and Laken's murders were members of the Venezuelan prison gang -- the toughest gang, they say, in the world -- known as Tren de Aragua. Two weeks ago, I officially designated this gang, along with MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Mexican drug cartels, as foreign terrorist organizations. They are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and that's not good for them," Trump said in his joint address to Congress.

Also, Trump's administration is working to deport gang members from the U.S. Over the weekend, the Trump administration handed over more than 200 alleged gang members -- including two top members of the Salvadoran MS-13 gang -- to El Salvadoran authorities. The move has raised questions as to whether the deportations could be in violation of a federal judge's order temporarily blocking the removal of Venezuelans pursuant to the administration's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act.