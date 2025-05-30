FBI investigating attempts to impersonate White House chief of staff Susie Wiles

The calls appear to use Wiles' voice, sources said.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington.

The FBI is investigating mysterious texts and calls from someone reaching out to governors, members of Congress and others who has claimed to be White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, sources familiar with the matter said.

The calls and texts appear to use Wiles' voice but are believed to be from an imposter who will on occasion ask for money, the sources said.

Wiles is seen as one of President Donald Trump's closest advisers and managed his 2024 presidential campaign, and she has access to many top officials in Republican circles. It is unclear who and how many people have received messages from the imposter.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles uses a phone as she attends a National Day of Prayer event hosted by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House, May 1, 2025 in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"The White House takes the cybersecurity of all staff very seriously, and this matter continues to be investigated," a White House official said when asked about the matter.

The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"The FBI takes all threats against the President, his staff, and our cybersecurity with the utmost seriousness; safeguarding our administration officials' ability to securely communicate to accomplish the President's mission is a top priority," FBI Director Kash Patel told ABC News in a statement.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Earlier this month, the House sergeant at arms sent a notice to members and staff about phishing emails and ways to protect themselves from scams, according to multiple sources who received the notice.

The FBI and White House did not indicate who could be behind the impersonation, and it is unclear how the person was able to access Wiles' phone contacts.

The incident follows Trump's campaign, led by Wiles, being the target of a phishing campaign by Iran last summer, during the 2024 election campaign season, and Iranians were able to access internal campaign materials.