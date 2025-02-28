Could the federal layoffs impact the Virginia governor race?

Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during press conference of members of US Congress Delegation on February 9, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during press conference of members of US Congress Delegation on February 9, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during press conference of members of US Congress Delegation on February 9, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during press conference of members of US Congress Delegation on February 9, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

With the Virginia gubernatorial election a little more than eight months away, Democrats in the state have said they believe the federal job cuts under President Donald Trump's administration will have a ripple effect that could sway voters to flip the governor seat from a Republican to a Democrat.

The Virginia gubernatorial election, which is held in an off-year cycle, is often seen as an indicator of where the political climate stands in the country. The election comes after federal job cuts carried out by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency with a goal of slimming down a bloated federal government and reducing its jobs -- many of which are stationed in Washington, D.C.'s suburbs of Virginia.

The 2021 governor race demonstrated how education, parental rights and the culture war motivated voters and contributed to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin winning the election and flipping the governor seat after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's time in the governors mansion. Youngkin defeated his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, by just over 63,000 votes.

Youngkin's success in amplifying important voter issues was then mimicked by other state leaders and candidates running during the 2022 midterm elections.

Virginia has just under 145,000 federal workers, according to the Office of Personnel Management -- making it one of the states with the most federal employees. It's still unclear how many total jobs have been cut at the federal level -- though it's estimated to be in the thousands across the country.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during press conference of members of US Congress Delegation on February 9, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor in Virginia, told ABC News in a phone interview that the job cuts on the federal level are becoming a constant presence on the campaign trail.

"I hear about it from the people who are impacted, from people who are impacted because they're federal employees and they have a friend who's already been fired or they're worried about their job," Spanberger told ABC News.

Spanberger said that the impact these job cuts have on the commonwealth will be "dire."

ABC News reached out to Virginia's Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running against Spanberger for governor, about the federal job cuts in Virginia and its effect on the race, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In response to the federal layoffs and the impact on Virginia workers, Youngkin announced a new state website to help people find jobs in the commonwealth, including those impacted by the Trump administration's federal cuts.

The new website, called virginiahasjobs.com, displays 250,000 jobs available across the state.

Although Youngkin said he has empathy for those who have lost their jobs through the Trump administration's slashing of federal jobs, the Virginia governor -- a Trump ally -- said he supports the idea of trying to cut out waste and fraud from government.

"Listen, we have a federal government that is inefficient, and we have an administration that is taking on that challenge of rooting out waste, fraud and abuse and driving efficiency in our federal government. It needs to happen," Youngkin said.

Earle-Sears, whom Youngkin recently endorsed, amplified the resources announced by the Virginia governor through releases, campaign messaging and social media posts.

But some say it's too early to tell if these cuts could impact the upcoming elections in Virginia.

Glenn Youngkin during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Zack Roday, a Virginia-based GOP consultant and a former adviser for Youngkin's 2021 gubernatorial campaign, told ABC News that Democrats seizing on the cuts of the federal government means they're looking for a message to carry them through this cycle.

"Democrats are in search of a message, so they're going to try this," Roday told ABC News. "That is logical. I understand it from a tactic. If it's effective, we won't know quite yet."

"They have to pin their campaign on something because they don't have much, much of a message because Gov. Youngkin's record, his approval is popular, both with the electorate writ large and certainly the important independents that have a big role in determining who's the next governor," Roday continued.

Roday also added that there are people in Virginia who support the Trump administration's cuts.

"There's a whole lot of Virginians that live outside of Richmond and Northern Virginia, and have a lot of people that look at what Donald Trump is doing and are saying about time, thank you," Roday said.