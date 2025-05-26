The trailblazer was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Former New York Rep. Charles Rangel, who spent 4 decades in Congress, dies at 94

Charles Rangel attends Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Fundraiser at the Princeton Club of New York, April 24, 2017, in New York.

Charles Rangel attends Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Fundraiser at the Princeton Club of New York, April 24, 2017, in New York.

Charles Rangel attends Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Fundraiser at the Princeton Club of New York, April 24, 2017, in New York.

Charles Rangel attends Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Fundraiser at the Princeton Club of New York, April 24, 2017, in New York.

Former New York Rep. Charles Rangel, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus who spent more than four decades in the House, has died, according to WABC. He was 94 years old.

Rangel, a Democrat, served in the House from 1971 until 2017, spending part of his tenure as the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. After leaving Congress, Rangel served as statesman-in-residence at The City College of New York, its website said.

"Rangel was a war hero, history-making congressman, and master lawmaker," the college wrote in an obit for Rangel, later adding that he was "recognized as one of the hardest working legislators in Congress."

Charles Rangel attends Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Fundraiser at the Princeton Club of New York, April 24, 2017, in New York. Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

House Minority Leader and fellow New Yorker Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to Rangel Monday morning, acknowledging his service in the military and Congress in a post on X.

"Rep. Charlie Rangel was a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice. The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature. Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power," Jeffries posted on X.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted to X on Monday that Rangel "was a great man, a great friend, and someone who never stopped fighting for his constituents and the best of America."

"The list of his accomplishments could take pages, but he leaves the world a much better place than he found it," Schumer said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.