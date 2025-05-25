The man was carrying Molotov cocktails in his bag, authorities said.

German-American dual citizen charged with planning attack on US Embassy in Tel Aviv

Israeli security forces stand in front of the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, March 8, 2024.

Israeli security forces stand in front of the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, March 8, 2024.

Israeli security forces stand in front of the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, March 8, 2024.

Israeli security forces stand in front of the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, March 8, 2024.

A dual American-German citizen appeared Sunday in federal court in Brooklyn on charges that he attempted to firebomb a branch of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, according to law enforcement officials.

Joseph Neumeyer arrived in Israel in April and on May 19 he posted on his Facebook account, “Join me this afternoon in Tel Aviv we are burning down the US. embassy” and “join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America. Death to Americans and f--- the west,” according to a criminal complaint.

That same day, Neumeyer arrived outside the branch office of the Embassy of the United States in Tel Aviv carrying a backpack, according to the complaint. Neumeyer approached and spat on a guard and the guard attempted to detain Neumeyer, who uttered profanities before turning and fleeing, leaving his backpack behind, the complaint said.

Law enforcement officials recovered from Neumeyer’s backpack several bottles that had been turned into Molotov cocktails, according to the complaint.

Israeli security forces stand in front of the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, March 8, 2024. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

He was arrested at the hotel where he was staying and deported from Israel to the U.S., according to authorities.

Neumeyer’s social media accounts also contained threatening posts that,among other things, called for the assassination of President Donald Trump, according to prosecutors.

"Neumayer was arrested earlier this week in Israel -- when Embassy officials discovered a backpack carrying multiple explosive devices and a social media account allegedly linked to Neumayer detailing intent to attack the Embassy and threatening President Trump," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

"He will now face justice," Patel wrote.

-ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.