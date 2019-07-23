Gold star dad tells Trump to go to Arlington for 'proof of multiracial democracy'

Khizr Khan, the gold star father locked in feud with President Donald Trump since 2016, criticized the president's response to the "send her back" chants aimed at Rep. Illhan Omar, D-Minn., at a North Carolina rally.

"I have a standing invitation to this president," he said at the Muslim Caucus Conference in Washington. "Go to section 60, face the tombstones, and you will see all races, all faiths defending this country. That is true America."

Khan is the father of a U.S. Army captain who was killed in Iraq.

In one of the Democratic National Convention's most popular speeches from a non-elected official, Khan told Donald Trump "you have sacrificed nothing."

Trump, at the time, responded in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos by saying, "I think I've made a lot of sacrifices. I work very, very hard."

Trump also said, "If you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably -- maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say. You tell me."

Khan shared the stage on Tuesday with Omar and condemned the chants aimed at her, along with three other women of color.

"Those who chanted at the North Carolina rally -- an illegal and unconstitutional rally -- they have forsaken the maxims of enlightenment and equality and inclusiveness," Khan said.

Trump has since disavowed the chants, but has doubled down on his attacks of Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ayanna Pressley -- also known as "the squad."

In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State! "We are going to be a nightmare to the President," she say. No, AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Omar responded on Tuesday, "people will say you know his remarks are racist, and we'll forget the inherent racism that has always been part of him."