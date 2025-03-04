Rep. Hudson said virtual forums allow them to have better control over events.

GOP reps encouraged to do town halls virtually rather than in-person after fiery meetings with constituents

Congressman Richard Hudson speaks at a press conference following elections for leadership positions within the House Republican Caucus in Washington, DC on November 13, 2024.

Rep. Richard Hudson, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, encouraged House Republicans to do more virtual events over in-person town halls, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting.

The plea comes as multiple House Republicans have faced fiery constituents at recent in-person town halls concerning cuts to the federal workforce and the impact Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has had on communities.

Hudson told members that communicating with constituents via Facebook Live, tele-town halls and other virtual avenues would be more effective, allowing them to screen questions and have better control over the events.

"Chairman Hudson supports members reaching and helping as many of our constituents as possible, using technology makes this a heck of lot easier. Chairman Hudson opposes attention-seeking MoveOn and Indivisible activists hijacking these events," Will Kiley, NRCC's spokesman, told ABC News.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., claimed tele-town halls are "more productive than if you just go to an open forum right now," accusing Democratic activists, without evidence, of showing up to in-person town halls to portray Republicans in a negative light.

"Look, these are their people who do this as a profession," Johnson said at the GOP press conference. "They're professional protesters. So why would we give them a forum to do that right now? The best thing that our members can do is communicate directly, frequently, consistently, with their constituents, and there are other avenues to do it than just going in to try to give the other side sound bites."

Congressman Richard Hudson speaks at a press conference following elections for leadership positions within the House Republican Caucus in Washington, DC on November 13, 2024. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

This comes after President Donald Trump made accusations, without evidence, that "paid troublemakers" were interrupting GOP town halls, not constituents.

Outside Tuesday's GOP conference meeting, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., claimed she experienced safety concerns in her district, saying that virtual events were safer and more effective.

"I've done many tele-town halls, and I think those are very productive and we can reach 1,000s more people than we ever could in person," she said. "And so, I think that that is a great strategy, but for me personally, it's just not safe to do an in person town hall because I don't know what to expect."

Meanwhile, some Democrats said that if Republicans won't host town halls, they will.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said on Tuesday that he'd soon go out to red districts in his state to speak out against DOGE layoffs.

"Starting March 24th, I will be going to three red districts in California to speak out against DOGE's mass firings and the Republicans' Medicaid cuts," Khanna wrote in an op-ed in The Prospect published on Tuesday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, posted on X Tuesday morning that he'd host events in districts where Republican representatives won't meet constituents.

"If your Republican representative won't meet with you because their agenda is so unpopular, maybe a Democrat will," he said. "Hell, maybe I will. If your congressman refuses to meet, I'll come host an event in their district to help local Democrats beat 'em."