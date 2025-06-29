GOP Sen. Tillis won't run for reelection after Trump primary threat

Trump threatened to primary him after no vote on the "big, beautiful bill."

Sen. Thom Tillis speaks as the Senate Finance Committee votes to advance the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services, Feb. 4, 2025 in Washington

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said Sunday that he will not seek reelection next year in battleground North Carolina. The stunning announcement comes just hours after President Donald Trump said he will start fielding primary challengers to run against Tillis following the senator's vote against advancing Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act to a vote in the Senate.

“In Washington over the last few years, it's become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species," Tillis wrote in a statement announcing his decision.

