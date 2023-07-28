Gov. Chris Sununu, Rep. Dan Goldman and Actor Matthew McConaughey Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 30, 2023.

TRUMP INDICTMENT AND HUNTER BIDEN’S PLEA AGREEMENT

Gov. Chris Sununu

(R) New Hampshire

Exclusive

Rep. Dan Goldman

House Oversight Committee Member

(D) New York

Exclusive

SCHOOL SAFETY INITIATIVE

Jonathan Karl sits down with Matthew McConaughey to discuss his new Greenlights Grant Initiative to help schools across the country access federal funding for security and safety. They also discuss gun control and McConaughey's potential political aspirations.

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

Jonathan Martin

Politico Senior Political Columnist

