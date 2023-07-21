Gov. Jay Inslee, Mayor Grace Elena Garner and Rep. Michael McCaul Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

CLIMATE CHANGE AND RECORD-BREAKING HEAT
Gov. Jay Inslee
(D) Washington
Mayor Grace Elena Garner
Palm Springs, CA
LATEST ON NORTH KOREA
Martha Raddatz’s reporting aboard the U.S.S. Kentucky, a nuclear ballistic missile submarine and first of its kind to travel to the country in more than four decades.
Rep. Michael McCaul
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair
(R) Texas
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Leigh Ann Caldwell
Washington Post Live Anchor
Terence Samuel
USA Today Editor-In-Chief
Heidi Przybyla
Politico National Investigative Correspondent
Plus, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott speaks with the Deputy Administrator and Director of Center for Medicaid and CHIP services, Daniel Tsai about the Medicaid crisis in a new “Through the Cracks” report.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.