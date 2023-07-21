Gov. Jay Inslee, Mayor Grace Elena Garner and Rep. Michael McCaul Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 23, 2023.

CLIMATE CHANGE AND RECORD-BREAKING HEAT

Gov. Jay Inslee

(D) Washington

Mayor Grace Elena Garner

Palm Springs, CA

LATEST ON NORTH KOREA

Martha Raddatz’s reporting aboard the U.S.S. Kentucky, a nuclear ballistic missile submarine and first of its kind to travel to the country in more than four decades.

Rep. Michael McCaul

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair

(R) Texas

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Leigh Ann Caldwell

Washington Post Live Anchor

Terence Samuel

USA Today Editor-In-Chief

Heidi Przybyla

Politico National Investigative Correspondent

Plus, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott speaks with the Deputy Administrator and Director of Center for Medicaid and CHIP services, Daniel Tsai about the Medicaid crisis in a new “Through the Cracks” report.

