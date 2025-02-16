Hakeem Jeffries decries Trump's 'toxic bait-and-switch' presidency

"They have broken their promise" on lowering costs, House minority leader says.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a rally organised by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) near the US Capitol, Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2025.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a rally organised by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) near the US Capitol, Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2025.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a rally organised by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) near the US Capitol, Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2025.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a rally organised by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) near the US Capitol, Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2025.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decried what he called the "toxic bait-and-switch" of President Donald Trump's leadership on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday.

"Donald Trump and Republicans consistently promised that they were going to lower the high cost of living, and they've done the exact opposite," Jeffries told co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "They've shown no interest in lowering costs in the United States of America, which are too high."

Jeffries said the Trump administration has "broken their promise" to Americans, and accused them of having "no interest in improving the quality of life of hard working American taxpayers."

"Instead, what they're trying to do while they distract the American people is to jam the GOP tax scam down the throats of people all across this country, all in service of massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations," he continued "It's a toxic bait-and -switch that is underway, and we will continue to push back forcefully."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.