The leaders were working on a deal on critical minerals before the blowup.

What happened before Trump, Zelenskyy engaged in the Oval Office shouting match

While Friday's explosive meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended with a shouting match, the start of the Oval Office meeting was full of optimism about signing the minerals deal.

Trump, who called the Ukrainian president a dictator last week, started the Oval Office spray in a smoother fashion, saying, "We've actually known each other for a long time. We've been dealing with each other for a long time and very well there. We had a little negotiation spat, but that worked out great, I think, for both countries."

Zelenskyy was also optimistic about an agreement that would have given the United States access to critical minerals from Ukraine.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

"I hope that this document will be the first step to real security guarantees for Ukraine," he said. "Our people, our children really count on it. And, of course, we count that America will not stop support. Really, for us, it's very important to support and to continue it. I want to discuss it with details further."

Zelenskyy urged the U.S. to take a strong position in stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he is a "killer" and "terrorist."

"I hope that together we can stop him. But for us, it's very important to to save our country, our values, our freedom and democracy," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of having the U.S. backing up European security contingencies.

"I think that France and U.K. already spoke to you, and we know that Europe is ready, but without the United States, they will not be ready to be as strong as we need," he said.

Still, Trump argued that Russia will not go back on its word once a peace deal is reached, and he declined to get into security guarantees that Zelenskyy said he views as critical to any peace agreement.

"We'll make a deal," he said. "I have to make the deal first. I don't worry about security right now."

Other cracks started to show just over 10 minutes into the spray, including one notable moment when Zelenskyy and Trump disagreed over the amount of support Europe has given Ukraine.

"They really gave a lot, Mr. President," Zelenskyy said.

"They gave a lot -- but they gave much less," Trump replied, without providing details.

"No," Zelenskyy shot back with a look of skepticism, though they continued to keep the tone light.

Trump and Zelenskyy also disagreed over Putin's reliability once a deal is struck, with Zelenskyy saying Putin will never accept just a ceasefire.

"It will not work without security guarantees," the Ukrainian president added.

The president also defended his talks with Putin, saying it is the only way to get a deal across the finish line when he was pressed about concerns he's too aligned with Putin.

"I'm not aligned with anybody. I'm aligned with the United States of America. And for the good of the world," Trump said.

Vice President J.D. Vance then chimed in and continued to push Trump's point, claiming President Joe Biden did not do enough to deter the war.

At that point, Zelenskyy interjected, bringing up the struggles his country has faced over the last decade, prompting Vance and Trump to shout at the Ukrainian president.