Hassett says he's 'very confident' that courts will uphold Trump's tariffs

National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett speaks to members of the media following a television interview outside the White House in Washington, May 27, 2025.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Sunday that the administration is confident it will be able to continue its tariff agenda despite recent legal setbacks.

“And so we're very thrilled. We are very confident that the judges would uphold this law. And so I think that that's Plan A, and we're very, very confident that Plan A is all we're ever going to need,” Hassett told “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

An appeals court reinstated President Donald Trump’s tariffs this week after a Wednesday court order blocked them. The appeals court decision stands for the time being.

The original injunction of Trump’s tariffs came after the court decided that the administration’s evocation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give the president the right to set “unlimited” tariffs. The White House argued that the court order could harm its progress in negotiations.

