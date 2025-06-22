The strike on Iran came amid fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Hegseth insists Iran strikes were 'intentionally limited' as US faces prospect of escalating war

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine speak during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, June 22, 2025

After the U.S. hammered Iran with a series of "precision strikes" against three of its key nuclear facilities on Saturday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegesth insisted that the operation was "intentionally limited" as the prospect of wider war loomed.

“Well, anything can happen in conflict. We acknowledge that, but the scope of this was intentionally limited,” Hegseth said during a press conference Sunday with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

Many lawmakers and even some of the president's allies were against striking Iran after President Trump's vow to keep the U.S. out of foreign conflicts and in the wake of decades of open-ended conflicts around the Middle East.

Specifically, Hegseth said that the goal of the U.S. mission was not regime change, a prospect that has been left open by Israel.

And he said both public and private channels were open with the Iranians in an attempt to bring them to the table for negotiations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, June 22, 2025. Alex Brandon/AP

“They understand precisely what the American position is, precisely what steps they can take to allow for peace, and we hope they do so,” he said.

Hegseth also pointed out that the strikes were targeted only at Iran's nuclear program, not its military members or civilian population.

"The United States does not seek war," Hegseth said. "But let me be clear, we will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners, or our interests are threatened."

Hegseth's remarks echoed those of Trump on Saturday night, when he said that peace was the goal of the mission and warned of Iran taking further steps against American interests.

President Donald Trump and Vice Presiden JD Vance in the Situation Room, at the White House in Washington, June 21, 2025. @WhiteHouse/X

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said. "Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal.

"But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes."

On ABC News' "This Week" Sunday, Vice President JD Vance tried to make clear "we're not at war with Iran, Jon. We're at war with Iran's nuclear program."

After the strikes, Democrats and some Republicans criticized Trump's move, with some calling it "unconstitutional."

"Donald Trump promised to bring peace to the Middle East. He has failed to deliver on that promise," said House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York. "The risk of war has now dramatically increased, and I pray for the safety of our troops in the region who have been put in harm’s way."