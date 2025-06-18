Hegseth came under fire for how the military was used in the protests.

Democratic senators hammer Hegseth as he trades barbs with them during testy hearing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred with some Democratic senators as he was grilled at a congressional hearing Wednesday about the Trump administration's latest military actions.

The former Fox News host, who faced a contentious confirmation hearing, got into a heated exchange before the Senate Armed Services Committee with Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who questioned him over the military's authority to arrest and detain protesters.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin questions Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a Senate Armed Services Committee, June 18, 2025 in Washington. ABC News

"It's sort of amusing the extent to which the speculation is out there," Hegseth said.

"So what is the order? Then list it out for us. List it out for us. Be a man. Did you authorize them to detain or arrest?" Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who served in Iraq, said.

The senator questioned Hegseth about the possibility of an order given for the military to use lethal force against protesters.

"I'm just asking the question. Don't laugh," Slotkin said after Hegseth brushed off the question.

"What is that based on?" Hegseth responded. "What evidence do you have that that order has ever been given?"

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth answer a question from Sen. Elissa Slotkin as he testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, June 18, 2025 in Washington. ABC News

Slotkin responded that his predecessor, Mark Esper, didn't accept such an order during the first administration. She cited Esper's memoir where he claimed Trump inquired if the military could shoot protesters who demonstrated in the streets during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

"He had more guts and balls than you because he said, I'm not going to send in a uniformed military to do something that I know in my gut isn't right … You're pooh-poohing this," the senator said.

Hegseth testified that there was "zero indication that an order was given to shoot protesters and that has not happened."

But when she asked whether troops could use force against unarmed civilians, Hegseth wouldn’t say.

"I'd be careful what you read in books and believing it. Except for the Bible," he said.

Hegseth responded similarly when questioned by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Ariz, earlier in the hearing.

Rosen asked about the firings of several top national security officials, including the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, that were allegedly done at the request of far-right social media influencer Laura Loomer.

"She's been denounced even by Republicans, and the idea is that any leaders within our agency responsible for our nation's security, somebody would be dismissed based on the advice of a social media influencer," Rosen said.

Hegseth reiterated that the panel should not be "believing everything you read in the media."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, June 18, 2025 in Washington. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

"I don't discuss who I talk about anything with, but ultimately, this is my decision and he serves at the pleasure of the president and that's why he's no longer there," he said.

"Do you believe it's appropriate for social media to influence personnel decisions in your department, yes or no?" Rosen asked. Time then expired. The chairman left a moment for Hegseth to answer the question, as witnesses often do after a lawmaker has asked their final question.

Hegseth took a beat, and said, "I believe your time is up."

Rosen pushed back.

"Oh, it is not up to you to tell me when my time is up. I am going to say, Mr. Secretary, you're either feckless or complicit. You're not in control of your department," she replied. "You [are] unserious. ... I yield back and I don't appreciate the smirk, sir. You are the secretary of defense."