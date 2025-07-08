Homeland Security ends mandatory shoe removal at airport screening

TSA has been requiring travelers to take off their shoes since 2006.

Airline passengers across the U.S. will no longer be tied down by their footwear options when they get to the security gate.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that the Transportation Safety Administration's nearly two-decade mandate for passengers to remove their shoes at screening is over.

In this Feb. 20, 2014, file photo, an air traveler places his shoes in a bin before passing through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security check at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

"Many, many people will be on airlines traveling in and out of our airports and it's important we find ways to keep people safe, but also streamline and make the process much more enjoyable for every single person," Noem said.

