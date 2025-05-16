GOP holdouts complicate advancing the package out of the House Budget Committee.

House GOP works to get bill to advance Trump's agenda back on track

House Republicans are working to get their mega-bill encompassing Trump's legislative agenda back on track Friday morning -- a day after hard-liners in the party signaled that they would derail it over concerns that it adds to a bloated national debt.

The GOP holdouts could complicate advancing the package out of the House Budget Committee as it convenes Friday morning.

Republican Reps. Ralph Norman, Chip Roy and Andrew Clyde are expected to vote against the tax and budget measure, leaving Republicans with only two votes they can lose.

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen, who appeared skeptical on Thursday, said on social media that "we have a duty to know the true cost of this legislation before advancing it. If we are to operate in truth, we must have true numbers -- even if that means taking some more time to obtain that truth."

They are also working to strike a consensus on the SALT caps -- the amount of state and local taxes that can be written off on federal tax returns -- as moderates draw a red line opposing the proposed $30,000 cap on those deductions.

The vote is yet another test of Speaker Mike Johnson's speakership as he works to placate the hard-liners and unify the factions of his conference.

Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters as he leaves the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, May 15, 2025 in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Thursday, Johnson spoke with the holdouts and said budget negotiations are still ongoing.

"Keep this thing moving forward," he said of the more than 1,000-page mega-bill.

Johnson said Friday that he is keeping President Donald Trump up to date with the latest developments with the massive package and that the president is excited about the House's "forward progress." Johnson said he has not asked Trump for help whipping hard-liners in support of the bill.