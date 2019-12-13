House Judiciary Committee passes articles of impeachment against President Trump The historic final House votes on the articles are expected next Wednesday.

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday morning passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, sending them to the full House for historic final votes expected next Wednesday.

The committee met for just a few minutes after some 14 hours of bitter debate over the wording of the charges of "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" on Thursday -- that ended in a surprise announcement from Democratic Chairman Jerry Nadler that the final voting would be delayed until Friday at 10 a.m.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler speaks as the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing to vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

That triggered fury from Republicans who complained that Democrats were doing so to get better ratings during the daytime than voting late at night. Democrats said they wanted to make sure the American public could witness the vote and the reasons members gave, and said, if they didn't, Republicans would accuse them of taking an impeachment vote in the dead of night.

Democrats argue the president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his leading political opponents, for his personal benefit, by withholding obsessionally-approved military aid, and then blocking Congress' efforts to probe what happened. They say he violated the Constitution and, if left unchecked, would have the power of a dictator, and that his efforts pose a "clear and present danger" to the 2020 election.

House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, sit on a desk at the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, 2019. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans argue the articles don't accuse the president of a specific crime, that the abuse of power charge is a vague and nothing more than a dispute over policy, and that Democrats are motivated by simple dislike of Trump and a long-standing desire to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Here is how the brief hearing unfolded.

10:10 a.m.

Nadler adjourns the committee quickly after the historic vote, making President Trump only the fourth president to face impeachment by the full House.

Members quickly leave the room.

10:08 a.m.

The committee then immediately votes on the second article -- "obstruction of Congress." It also passes on a strict party line vote 23-17.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds up a copy of the U.S. Constitution as she votes in favor of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 13, 2019. Erin Scott/Reuters

10:03 a.m.

Nadler gavels the hearing into session and immediately calls for a final vote on the first article charging "abuse of power." It passes on a party line vote if 23-17.

10:02 a.m.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler takes his seat.

9:45 a.m.

Members and staff are beginning to gather in the hearing room after the long and rancorous day yesterday.

Earlier this morning, President Trump tweeted his praise for the Republican committee members who argued in his defense.

The Republicans House members were fantastic yesterday. It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out!

In an interview on Fox News Thursday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the articles "pretty weak stuff" and predicted a Senate trial beginning in early January would be over quickly. He said he was in "total coordination" with the White House about how the trial would be handled.