House passes spending bill as government shutdown looms

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a press conference ahead of a potential budget vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Mar. 11, 2025.

In dramatic fashion, House Republicans passed a bill to fund the government through the end of September 2025 -- a major victory for Speaker Mike Johnson, who has previously relied on Democrats for bipartisan support to avert a shutdown.

The House voted 217-213. It now heads to the Senate where it requires 60 votes to pass.

The bill funds the government at current levels through Sept. 30, 2025.

