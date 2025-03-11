House passes spending bill as government shutdown looms
In dramatic fashion, House Republicans passed a bill to fund the government through the end of September 2025 -- a major victory for Speaker Mike Johnson, who has previously relied on Democrats for bipartisan support to avert a shutdown.
The House voted 217-213. It now heads to the Senate where it requires 60 votes to pass.
The bill funds the government at current levels through Sept. 30, 2025.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.