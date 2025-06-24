House, Senate to receive classified briefings on Iran-Israel conflict

Lawmakers will be looking for answers and evidence from the administration.

The U.S. Capitol building is seen as the city is on a heightened security alert, June 23, 2025, in Washington.

The House and Senate will both receive separate classified briefings on the Iran-Israel conflict Tuesday afternoon -- hours after President Donald Trump said that both Israel and Iran had violated a fragile ceasefire agreement.

The House all-members briefing will be behind closed doors at 3 p.m.; the Senate at 4 p.m.

Sources tell ABC News the briefers are expected to include Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman John Caine, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg.

The U.S. Capitol building is seen as the city is on a heightened security alert, June 23, 2025, in Washington. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Lawmakers, especially Democrats, will be looking for answers and evidence at the briefings from the administration -- specifically why Trump said there was an imminent threat and carried out U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites over the weekend.

Their meetings come as several lawmakers on Capitol Hill argue the military action was unconstitutional. There are several bipartisan resolutions that could receive a vote in coming days that may put some lawmakers in uncomfortable positions as they consider whether Trump ignored the role of Congress in striking Tehran.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna introduced a War Powers Resolution last week to rebuke the president's decision to launch strikes. As Massie continued to rail against Trump and his role in the conflict, the president lashed out at the Kentucky Republican, saying he was "not MAGA" and threatened to campaign for Massie's Republican primary opponent in the next election.

Massie has now softened his approach, telling reporters at the Capitol on Monday that he's now considering pulling the bipartisan War Powers Resolution.

"If the ceasefire holds, and we're not engaged in hostilities, then it's a moot point. I wouldn't need to bring it to the floor," Massie said.

Massie also added that he is open to patching things up with the president: "I'd like a ceasefire between me and President Trump. If I can get the same deal, after his bunker busters he dropped on me."

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, June 24, 2025, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump on Monday announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, after more than a week of fighting following Israel's strikes -- and subsequent U.S. attacks -- on Iran's nuclear program. Hours after the ceasefire took effect, Israel said Iran violated it -- which Iran denies.

Trump expressed anger at both Israel and Iran, accusing both of violating the ceasefire agreement shortly after it began.

"I'm not happy with Israel. OK, when I say now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either," Trump said to reporters Tuesday morning.

Speaker Mike Johnson said late Monday that he expects the House briefing to have a different "tone" in the light of the ceasefire. Though, the events overnight will likely raise even more questions from members of Congress.

ABC News' Rachel Scott contributed to this report.