How to watch ABC's interview with Donald Trump on his first 100 days in office

President Donald Trump will exclusively sit down with ABC News on Tuesday for the first broadcast interview marking the 100-day milestone of his second term.

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran will conduct the interview from the Oval Office. It will air in prime time at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

A first look at the discussion will be broadcast on ABC News "World News Tonight with David Muir" on Tuesday and on ABCNews.com.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, April 23, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

How to watch or live stream Trump's interview with ABC News

The interview is going to air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, or 7 p.m. CT.

The full interview can also be streamed later Tuesday on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC News Live is available on the ABC News website, Amazon Fire TV devices, Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, YouTube, Tubi and most other streaming platforms.

A transcript on the interview will be released.

Trump marks 100 days

This week, Trump and the White House are seeking to highlight what they see as his biggest achievements in the first three months in office. They started on Monday with a press briefing with "border czar" Tom Homan on efforts to secure the southern border. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined the podium to talk about the economy.

The president sat for interviews with Time and The Atlantic magazines to discuss his immigration crackdown, implementation of tariffs against virtually all U.S. trade partners and his approach to international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump will also hold a rally in Michigan on Tuesday night to celebrate the 100-day mark.

Trump's moved at a breakneck pace to implement his agenda, signing more than 130 executive orders on everything from reshaping federal agencies to banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s teams and seeking to end birthright citizenship.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll out Sunday found his approval rating in the first 100 days to be the lowest of any president in the past 80 years: 55% of respondents said they disapproved of his job performance so far, while 39% approved.

His approval rating was also underwater in terms of his handling of two key 2024 campaign issues. On the economy, 61% of respondents expressed disapproval with his approach. On immigration, 53% of respondents disapproved of his job in the first 100 days.