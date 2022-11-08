Indiana 2022 midterm election results

Indiana voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote for the House, the U.S. Senate and state legislature, as well as other statewide offices.

Polls open at 6 a.m. ET and close at 6 p.m. ET.

In Indiana, early voting began Oct. 12 and went through noon on Nov. 7. Organizers have said they've seen a spike in new voter registration.

Senate Election

House Election

State significance

Indiana’s 1st Congressional District was fertile ground during the GOP primary, where Republicans -- who haven’t recently targeted the seat -- put up a slew of challengers to win the seat held by incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan, testing whether they could flip districts in Democratic strongholds.

Marvan is now up against well-funded GOP Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green, who has out-raised the current representative in his reelection efforts.

Indiana’s 9th Congressional District -- the only vacant seat in the state -- is also in play when it comes to which party will control the House after the midterms.

Trump carried the state in 2020 and had backed six incumbent members of the House in the state, including Rep. Greg Pence, former Vice President Mike Pence’s brother.

There will also be a special election in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District to fill the seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash on Aug. 3.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.