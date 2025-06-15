Israeli ambassador says Iran’s nuclear program ‘set back dramatically, but not enough’

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter speaks to the media at the Capital Jewish Museum, near the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead, in Washington, May 22, 2025.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter speaks to the media at the Capital Jewish Museum, near the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead, in Washington, May 22, 2025.

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, claimed that Israel had set Iran’s nuclear program back significantly after a series of strikes on the country, but that the full operation could take “weeks.”

“We've set them back dramatically, but not enough,” Leiter told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “And that's why this series of strikes is not going to end today or tomorrow, but only at a period of time, which may take weeks, when we are absolutely certain that the nuclear infrastructure with the intention of weaponizing and threatening Israel is terminated.”

The two countries have been engaged in a deadly back-and-forth since Israel launched what it called preemptive strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, scientists and military leadership.

Asked by Raddatz if Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was off of Israel’s target list, Leiter declined to rule that out.

“I think it’s fair to say that nobody who’s threatening the destruction of Israel should be off the target list,” Lieter said. “The idea is to neutralize and terminate the Iranian intention of destroying Israel through nuclear weapons and through ballistic missiles. And anybody who gets in the way of that, or -- or is actually advancing, that cause of destroying Israel is obviously somebody we’re going to have to deal with.”

Leiter said that Israel sustained “significant attacks” on Saturday night, which killed more than 10 people and wounded hundreds after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles that struck targets across the country.

“We have some good defense systems, anti-missile defense systems, but they're not hermetically sealing the skies. So there's about 10 to 15 percent of these ballistic missiles that get through.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.