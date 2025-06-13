Israeli Ambassador to the United States Dr. Yechiel Leiter, Sen. Alex Padilla, and Retired Gen. Joseph Votel, Sunday on “This Week” with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 15, 2025.
Dr. Yechiel Leiter
Israeli Ambassador to the U.S.
Sen. Alex Padilla
(D) California
Gen. Joseph Votel (Ret.)
Former CENTCOM Commander
Plus, ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang reports on this weekend’s military parade in Washington, DC marking the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and the counterprotests planned across the country.
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rachel Scott
ABC News Senior Political Correspondent
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
SCOTUSblog Editor
ABC News Contributor
Nancy Youssef
Wall Street Journal National Security Correspondent