Wednesday's hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee has been postponed because of Hurricane Ian, according to sources familiar with the decision.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida at about the same time as the hearing was to take place,

An image of former President Donald Trump is displayed during the third hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building, on Capitol Hill, June 16, 2022. Pool via Reuters, FILE

The House committee was set to reconvene Wednesday, two months after its last hearing.

