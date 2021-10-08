Janet Yellen & Nick Clegg Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 10, 2021.

By
ABC News
October 8, 2021, 9:15 PM
1 min read

HEADLINERS

Janet Yellen

Secretary of the Treasury

Exclusive

Nick Clegg

Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Julie Pace

Executive Editor of The Associated Press

Maggie Haberman

The New York Times Washington Correspondent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Plus, Chief Washington Correspondent and This Week Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl with exclusive reporting amidst the fallout from the Congressional subpoenas issued by the January 6 Committee

