Jeffries: Trump's economic policy is 'his greatest weakness'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called out President Donald Trump for not addressing Americans’ economic needs.

“Well, this week, we'll be having a cost of living week of action, and we have to continue to talk to the American people about our plans," Jeffries told ABC News' “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday. "We recognize that housing costs are too high, grocery costs are too high, utility costs are too high, child care costs are too high, insurance costs are too high. America is too expensive. Now, Donald Trump is the president. And in terms of his approval as it relates to the economy, it was his biggest strength on January 20th. Now, it's his greatest weakness."

Jeffries also refuted recent Gallup poll findings that found Americans’ trust in Democratic leadership to fix economic issues is much lower than that of GOP leaders.

“There are a variety of different polls that are out there, including most recently a Morning Consult poll, that showed that congressional Democrats were actually trusted more than congressional Republicans on the economy for the first time in four years," Jeffries said. "We're going to continue to press our case on the economy, continue to press our case on protecting and strengthening Social Security, which is what we are committed to do. Republicans are trying to detonate Social Security as we know it. And certainly, we're going to protect the healthcare of the American people.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks with ABC News while appearing on 'This Week' April 20, 2025. ABC News

Here are more highlights from Jeffries’ interview:

On the future of the Democratic Party

Karl: I saw Senator [Bernie] Sanders had said in an interview this week that he was skeptical of Kamala Harris, and he mentioned Joe Biden as well -- and having a future in the national Democratic Party. He said, quote: "I think the future of the Democratic Party is not going to rest with the kind of leadership that we've had."

Is he right? Do you think Democrats are looking for new leaders?

Jeffries: I think what we've got in front of us in terms of politically is that we have to win the races that are up next. That's a governor's race in New Jersey and a governor's race in Virginia. Those two in November are going to be critically important, and we certainly have to win back control of the House of Representatives next year. Now, we're pushing back in the Congress. We're pushing back in the courts, and we're pushing back in the communities, including wherever there are special elections on the campaign trail. And, in fact, Democrats are winning special elections month after month after month, including most recently a decisive one in Wisconsin earlier this month for the state Supreme Court.

On David Hogg’s challenging Democratic ‘safe seats’

Karl: David Hogg, who I know you know, a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, he's going to be joining us on the roundtable, and he is pursuing this effort to unseat some Democrats in safe seats through primary challenges. He's talked about a culture of seniority politics that is not working for the party. He said, quote: We need a better Democratic Party and need to get rid of the Democrats in safe seats who do not understand what is at stake now, who are asleep at the wheel not meeting the moment, and are a liability now into the future of our party. What's your response to this idea of targeting your Dem -- some of your Democratic incumbents?

Jeffries: Well, I look forward to standing behind every single Democratic incumbent, from the most progressive, to the most centrist, and all points in between. They're working hard in their communities, rising to the occasion this past week. We had, of course, Medicaid Matters Day of Action, a save Social Security Day of Action, and we have to continue to do all of the things -- rallies, town hall meetings in Democratic districts, town hall meetings in Republican districts, days of action, telephone town hall meetings, site visits, press conferences. We are in a more is more environment and more is going to continue to be required of all of us. Now, the House is the institution that is known to be -- was built to be the closest to the American people. That's why we have elections every two years. Primaries are a fact of life.

But here's the thing: I'm going to really focus on trying to defeat Republican incumbents so we can take back control of the House of Representatives and begin the process of ending this national nightmare that's being visited upon us by far-right extremism.