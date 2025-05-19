Biden, 82, left office as the oldest serving president in U.S. history.

A look at former President Joe Biden's health in wake of prostate cancer diagnosis

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov. 7, 2024.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone, his office announced this week.

The cancer diagnosis also comes amid renewed questions about his mental and physical fitness before leaving office due to a slate of new books from reporters claiming Biden was dealing with cognitive decline at the end of his presidency, which the former president has refuted.

Here's a look at Biden's health and physical findings since he campaigned for the presidency.

Dec. 17, 2019: Medical history released during campaign

Biden's campaign releases a summary of his medical history as the vice president is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. His physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, says Biden is a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief."

Biden is being treated for four different conditions: non-valvular atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, a type of irregular heart rhythm; hyperlipidemia -- higher concentrations of fats or lipids in the blood; gastroesophageal reflux; and seasonal allergies.

O'Connor notes that Biden’s non-valvular atrial fibrillation was discovered in a preoperative EKG when he had his gallbladder removed in 2003, and that the former vice president is currently asymptomatic and has never required any medication or electrical treatment for either his heart rhythm or rate.

Biden has also been treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia-- otherwise known as an enlarged prostate -- but "has never had prostate cancer," O'Connor notes.

Biden has also had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery, according to O'Connor.

"These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins. He continues to receive close dermatologic surveillance," the doctor says of Biden.

Nov. 28, 2020: Foot fracture

After winning the presidency, Biden suffers a fractured foot after falling while chasing his dog Major at his Wilmington, Delaware, home over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to O'Connor. The injury requires the use of a walking boot while healing.

Joe Biden is sworn-in next to his wife Jill Biden, by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters, Files

Nov. 19, 2021: 1st presidential physical

Biden has his first physical as president, with O'Connor saying he is a "healthy, vigorous 78-year-old man," who is "fit for duty" and "fully executes all of his responsibilities without exemptions or accommodations."

Biden continues to be treated for non-valvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux and seasonal allergies, according to O'Connor.

He is also being treated for spinal arthritis and "mild sensory peripheral neuropathy" in both feet, O'Connor says, noting they both may be responsible for "subtle" changes in Biden's gait, which has stiffened in the past year.

O'Connor also notes Biden's frequent throat clearing compared to last year.

Biden's foot fracture has "healed nicely," O'Connor says.

July 21, 2022: 1st COVID-19 diagnosis

Biden tests positive for COVID-19 for the first time, experiencing mild symptoms. He starts taking Paxlovid and subsequently reports a rebound case.

Feb. 16, 2023: 2nd presidential physical

Biden has his second physical as president, with O'Connor saying he "remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

Biden continues to be treated for non-valvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy in both feet, according to O'Connor.

Biden's stiffened gait was likely the cause of "wear and tear" on the spine but did not result in "root nerve compression significant enough to warrant any specific treatment," the doctor says. Biden's frequent throat clearing remains unchanged from last year.

Following his COVID-19 infection, Biden is not dealing with any long-haul symptoms, O'Connor says.

During the physical, a lesion is removed from Biden's chest for biopsy as part of his skin cancer surveillance.

March 3, 2023: Cancerous skin lesion

The lesion removed from Biden's chest is found to be cancerous, O'Connor says.

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma," O'Connor says. "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. ... No further treatment is required."

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 30, 2024. Mark Schiefelbein/AP, Files

Feb. 28, 2024: 3rd presidential physical

Following his third physical as president, Biden is found to be a "healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," O'Connor says.

The "most notable interval history for this past year" was the incorporation of positive airway pressure, or PAP, into Biden's sleeping routine, O'Connor says, noting that Biden has experienced symptoms consistent with sleep apnea in the past.

"Given the importance of efficient sleep for anyone, but certainly for a senior executive, we revisited the issue this past spring, and conducted a formal sleep study. This study confirmed my suspicion that the President would benefit from optimizing his sleep efficiency with PAP," O'Connor says.

Biden's medical considerations "remain stable and well-controlled," including a-fib, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and sensory peripheral neuropathy in both feet, O'Connor says.

June 27, 2024: Debate against Trump

Questions mount over Biden's mental acuity and fitness for office following his largely halting debate performance against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Biden denies the performance is a sign of any serious condition, subsequently telling ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, "It was a bad episode."

"I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and -- and a bad night," he says.

July 17, 2024: Tests positive for COVID-19 again

Biden tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time while campaigning in Las Vegas. He has mild symptoms and takes Paxlovid, the White House says.

July 21, 2024: Drops out of race

After isolating for several days at his Rehoboth Beach home following his COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden announces he will be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, saying that while he intended to seek reelection, "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

May 8, 2025: Pushes back on reports of cognitive decline on 'The View'

Former President Joe Biden appears on ABC News' The View, May 8, 2025. ABC News

In an appearance on ABC's "The View," both Biden and former first lady Jill Biden push back against the slate of new books from reporters claiming Biden was dealing with cognitive decline at the end of his presidency.

"They are wrong. There's nothing to sustain that," the former president says.

Asked how he's doing, Joe Biden says, "I’m well. The family’s well, thank God. Things are moving along and we’re getting squared away trying to figure out what the most significant and consequential role I can play, consistent with what I’ve done in the past."

May 13, 2025: Nodule found in prostate

A Biden spokesperson confirms to ABC News that a small nodule was found in his prostate during "a routine physical exam," requiring further evaluation.

May 16, 2025: Prostate cancer diagnosis

Biden is diagnosed with prostate cancer following being "seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," according to his office.

The cancer is "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," his office said.

Biden's diagnosis of a Gleason score of 9 indicates his cancer is aggressive and the cancer cells are likely to grow and spread rapidly.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," his office said.