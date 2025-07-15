Johnson says Bondi needs to 'come forward and explain' handling of Epstein files

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson arrives for a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2025.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to "come forward and explain" the Trump administration's handling of Jeffrey Epstein files.

In an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson, the speaker urged Bondi to further clarify her past comment about reviewing Epstein's alleged "client list."

"Pam Bondi, I don't know when she originally made the statement. I think she was talking about documents, as I understood, that they were on her desk. I don't know that she was specific about a list or whatever, but she needs to come forward and explain that to everybody," Johnson said.

"I like Pam. I mean, I think she's done a good job. We need the DOJ focusing on the major priorities," Johnson said during the interview.

Bondi came under fire over her comments to Fox News in February when asked about Epstein's alleged "client list." She told the outlet at the time, "It's sitting on my desk right now to review."

After the Justice Department and FBI last week stated they found no evidence the deceased financier kept a "client list" of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women, Bondi said her comments to Fox News were simply referring to a "file" on Epstein.

That explanation, though, has done little to quell outrage from MAGA supporters on the administration's handling of Epstein.

Johnson also weighed in on growing calls from Republican lawmakers to have Epstein's convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, testify before Congress.

"I'm for transparency. We're intellectually consistent in this" Johnson said when asked about Maxwell potentially testifying before Congress.

Johnson said while he is not "privy to facts" and "this isn't my lane," he also said "we need to put it out there."

"We'll see what happens. I do trust the president. I know his heart and head is in the right place. I don't question that at all. I am convinced they are going to sort this out," the speaker said.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett told ABC News he is "not happy" with how Bondi has handled the Epstein matter. Like Johnson, he called on Bondi to explain her past comments on the "client list."

"You know, I know it's the 1,000-pound gorilla in the room, but I'm not happy. Nobody's happy about it. Nobody knows what's going on," Burchett said.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said the Epstein files should be made public and directly called for Maxwell to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I think all this stuff ought to be public. I mean, I think all of the all the documents, should all be public," Hawley said. "I think we'd all ought to be out in the open. I'm a big fan of declassifying-- I think this isn't technically classified. It's just, you know, close hold for prosecution, but I think we ought to put it all out there."

"I think it's reasonable for the American people to ask who he [Epstein] sex trafficked these young women to -- if anybody besides himself," added Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy. "And if there were others involved, why haven't they been prosecuted? That's a perfectly understandable question, and I think the Justice Department is going to have to answer it."

Late Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie said he plans to pursue a procedural gambit to trigger a House vote on legislation that would force the release of the “complete” Epstein files.

Massie plans to offer a discharge petition, which requires 218 signatures and allows the majority of the chamber to circumvent GOP leaders. There would only be floor action if the resolution receives enough support. A waiting period of seven legislative days kicks off once the petition has enough signatures, so this could become a headache for GOP leaders after August recess.

“We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes. Americans were promised justice and transparency. We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the US House of Representatives on releasing the COMPLETE files,” Massie said in a post on X.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, also speaking to the podcaster Benny Johnson in a separate interview, said she would support creating a special counsel to investigate the Epstein matter.

"There has to be a special investigation into this if we aren't going to be provided information," she said.

Boebert also had a suggestion for who should lead the probe.

"Matt Gaetz as a special counsel? Absolutely," she said. Gaetz, a former GOP congressman from Florida, was once the subject of a multiyear federal sex-trafficking investigation. Gaetz had long denied any wrongdoing and the probe ended with no charges against Gaetz.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House on Tuesday tried to force a vote and debate on California Rep. Ro Khanna's amendment that would have demanded the release of all the Epstein files. Their effort failed by just one vote after a nearly 45-minute vote.

House Judiciary Democrats penned a letter to committee chairman Jim Jordan on Tuesday demanding a hearing with Trump administration officials from the DOJ and FBI on the Epstein files.

Jordan, though, publicly expressed unwavering support

"I have total confidence in President Tump and his team," Jordan told ABC News when asked if he had any questions regarding the Epstein case or if Bondi mishandled the situation.