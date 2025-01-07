Johnson says no cuts to Social Security and Medicare to fund Trump's agenda

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that cuts to Social Security and Medicare won't be part of the legislative package being worked out to fund President-elect Donald Trump's agenda.

"No, the president has made clear that Social Security and Medicare have to be preserved," Johnson replied when asked if he was open to cutting the programs as part of the spending plans being worked out between House and Senate Republican leaders. "We have to look at all spending while maintaining… The Republican Party will not cut benefits."

Johnson said he was to meet with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday to discuss ideas for a funding package that Republicans plan to pursue through "reconciliation" -- a fast-track process limited to spending and revenue legislation that needs only a majority rather than the 60-vote threshold in the Senate needed to pass legislation. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House and a 3-seat majority in the Senate.

Congressional Republicans have yet to decide on a reconciliation plan. Johnson is pushing Trump's desire for "one big, beautiful bill" to fund his agenda but Senate leaders and some conservatives in the House prefer that it be divided into two pieces of legislation.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is shown during a press conference on Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The negotiated package is expected to include several of Trump's top priorities, which include extending the tax cuts passed during his first term and addressing his immigration reforms, including more funding for Border Patrol and ICE. Trump has also pushed Congress to increase or eliminate the debt limit, though details of any plan remain unclear.

Trump reiterated his preference for one bill when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but said he could live with two.

"Well, I like one big, beautiful bill, and I always have, I always will, he said. But if two is more certain, it does go a little bit quicker because you can do the immigration stuff early."

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 7, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. Evan Vucci/AP

Before Trump spoke, Johnson said he remains convinced that the one-bill strategy is the "best way to go."

"I'm meeting today with Leader Thune about the two ideas," Johnson told reporters outside a closed GOP conference meeting Tuesday morning. "We still remain convinced over here that the one-bill strategy is the best way to go, but there's some senators who have different ideas."

"They're all dear friends and colleagues, and we're going to work on this together. We will get the two chambers united on the same strategy. And I think the president still prefers 'one big, beautiful bill,' as he likes to say, and there's a lot of merit to that -- we could talk about the ins and outs of that maybe at our leadership press conference here."

Senate Republican Whip John Barrasso said one of the key objectives in the meeting with Trump will be attempting to forge a clearer path on reconciliation.

"He's going to be with Senate leadership as well as the entire Senate conference to talk about that exact thing tomorrow and how we get on the same page with the House," Barrasso said.

Barrasso said a two-part plan that would deliver wins for Trump early in his presidency and allow for more time to address tax policy that doesn't expire until the end of the year, but the "goal is the same."

"It was a suggestion by John Thune -- this was before Christmas -- he said 'Let's get an early win on the border.' It was an issue in the election and it is a big issue for the American people and it is a big issue for national security, and we just thought we could get that done in a quicker fashion with a focus on that, on taking the handcuffs off of American energy as well as military strength, and then have the longer time to work on the financial component of this," Barrasso said. "This issues and the urgency of the tax issue doesn't really come into play until l the end of the year to the level that these other issues have the higher urgency right now."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader John Thune lead a Senate procession through the Rotunda to the House Chamber for a joint session of congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Johnson also said he intends to handle the debt limit -- another Trump priority -- in the reconciliation process, which Republicans could try pass in both chambers without Democratic support.

"That way, as the Republican Party, the party in charge of both chambers, we again get to determine the details of that. If it runs through the regular order, regular process… then you have to have both parties negotiating. And we feel like we are in better stead to do it ourselves," he said.

Johnson said members will have "lengthy" sessions to go over the plan for reconciliation since there are "broad opinions" on how to handle it.

"Republicans in this majority in the House and Senate – our intention, our mission is to reduce spending in a meaningful way so we can get, restore fiscal sanity… so raising the debt limit is a necessary step so we don't give the appearance that we're going to default in some way on the nation's debt," he added.

Johnson said this does not mean Republicans will "tolerate" spending more to the new debt limit because the "commitment" is to reduce spending, but the final formula has not been determined.

The speaker also told reporters that he'll likely speak with Trump on Tuesday, ahead of the president-elect's visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"I'm sure I'll speak with him today, probably this afternoon, and when he's in town, I'm sure we'll get together," Johnson said. "He and I both have a very busy schedule. He's trying to jam a lot into that visit on the Hill, so we're sympathetic to that." Johnson said.

Johnson said there will be more discussions on Trump's agenda when he meets with House Republicans at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

"He's bringing in big groups of House Republicans to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend three days in a row to meet with and talk with all of our team members about what's ahead of us and the challenges and how we can accomplish all this together. So we're very excited about that. The president-elect is excited about it, and we all are as well," Johnson said.

Senate Republicans have slightly more breathing room on these measures than their House colleagues as they have a 3-seat GOP majority. In the House, Johnson might only be able to afford to lose a single Republican, so his preference for one large bill appears to be focused on getting his members together.

"If you put a number of high priority issues together, then people are more apt to vote for the larger package, because even though there may be something in it that doesn't meet their preference, they're not going to be willing to vote against the larger measures that are such, such high priority for the American people and for President Trump," Johnson told Newsmax on Monday.