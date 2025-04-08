Some House Republicans want cuts to the deficit in the Senate-passed plan.

Johnson again relying on Trump to bring GOP holdouts in line on budget plan

In this March 4, 2025, file photo, President Donald Trump greets Rep. Chip Roy as he leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In this March 4, 2025, file photo, President Donald Trump greets Rep. Chip Roy as he leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In this March 4, 2025, file photo, President Donald Trump greets Rep. Chip Roy as he leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In this March 4, 2025, file photo, President Donald Trump greets Rep. Chip Roy as he leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Mike Johnson met Tuesday at the White House with President Donald Trump and House Republicans holding out against voting for the Senate-approved budget bill to fund Trump's agenda, according to a top GOP leadership aide.

GOP leaders are again relying on Trump to help get the bill across the finish line this week before the House takes a two-week recess.

Johnson has promised to pass the Senate's amendment to the House budget blueprint, with a vote planned Wednesday. But like the first time the House passed the budget blueprint in February, Johnson has several public holdout votes to flip -- and is counting on the president to deliver them.

Asked Tuesday afternoon if Trump had changed any minds, Johnson replied, "I think he did."

In this March 4, 2025, file photo, President Donald Trump greets Rep. Chip Roy as he leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee, Pool via AFP via Getty Images, FILE

"I think we'll be moving forward this week," he said.

Asked before the meeting what his message to the holdouts was, Johnson said "We have to get the job done. The American people are counting on us, and we are optimistic we'll move this ball forward."

Several of the GOP holdouts are invited to meet with Trump, but Reps. Ralph Norman and Tim Burchett -- two of the holdouts -- told reporters that they weren't invited to the meeting.

Another hard no vote, Rep. Chip Roy, told reporters that there are "enough" Republicans opposed to the measure to kill it. He said he asked senators to come to a meeting to explain the math on a whiteboard that shows how their plan would reduce the deficit, but "they can't prove the math."

Johnson can afford to lose three votes, but up to a dozen Republicans have signaled they're not yet convinced to vote for it.

Passing this legislation through both chambers is required to kick off the process to craft the massive budget bill that includes much of Trump's sweeping domestic agenda.

Johnson also told reporters that the White House will provide holdouts with "a combination of commitments and assurances and all the leaders in both chambers."

Majority Leader Steve Scalise said, "The president's been our best advocate and whip to get this agenda moved forward every step of the way. And this bill is no different. Failure is just not an option."