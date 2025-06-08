House speaker said the president has "the authority and responsibility" to act.

Johnson: Trump did 'exactly what he needed to do' in sending National Guard to LA

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks with ABC News while appearing on This Week, June 8, 2025.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is “not concerned at all” over President Donald Trump's order to send 2,000 National Guard troops to respond to immigration protests in Los Angeles.

“I think the president did exactly what he needed to do,” Johnson told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

“That is real leadership and he has the authority and the responsibility to do it,” the speaker said, defending Trump’s decision.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said he is prepared to mobilize Marines if the violence continues. Pressed if sending Marines into the streets of American cities is warranted, Johnson said, “We have to be prepared to do what is necessary.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.