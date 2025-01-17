Vance, the vice president-elect, served less than two years in the chamber.

Jon Husted, Ohio's lieutenant governor, tapped to replace JD Vance in Senate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, will replace Vice President-elect JD Vance in the U.S. Senate.

Husted, 57, will serve until a special election in November 2026, the winner of which will complete the remainder of Vance's term.

Vance and President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Monday.

Ohio Lt Gov. Jon Husted speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) takes place in Milwaukee, July 15, 2024. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

DeWine said at a news conference that when he mulled over his appointment, he wanted "someone who knew Ohio" and a proven "workhorse."

"Serious times demand serious people," he said.

DeWine praised Husted's track record on economic development, which includes a commitment from Intel to invest more than $20 billion in manufacturing plants in the state.

"In my mind, my mission has always been clear: to ensure Ohioans have access to good jobs, quality job training and the opportunity to achieve their vision," Husted said as he accepted the appointment on Friday.

