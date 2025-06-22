Judge denies government's motion to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. after being mistakenly deported.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant in this handout image obtained by Reuters on April 9, 2025.

A magistrate judge in Tennessee has denied the government's motion to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the mistakenly deported Salvadoran native who was brought back to the United States earlier this month.

In her order on Sunday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes said the court "will give Abrego the due process that he is guaranteed."

Judge Holmes scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to review the conditions of release.

Abrego Garcia faces criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S.

