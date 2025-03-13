Judge orders thousands of fired probationary federal employees reinstated

The order includes workers fired from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of probationary employees who were fired last month from a half dozen federal agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup ordered the Trump administration to reinstate employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Department of the Interior, and the Department of the Treasury.

In this Feb. 21, 2002, file photo, the US Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters building is seen in Washington, D.C. Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

He also prohibited the Office of Personnel Management from issuing any guidance about whether employees can be terminated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.