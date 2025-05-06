Six months after presidential election loss, questions swirl about her future.

Kamala Harris to headline Democratic fundraiser as she ramps up public appearances

Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a keynote address during the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala at the Palace Hotel, April 30, 2025, in San Francisco.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is lending a hand to Democrats as they attempt to rake in donations on Tuesday in her latest appearance as she reemerges into the spotlight after her November election loss.

Harris is slated to appear at a closed-door New York City fundraiser in conversation with Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin.

Ahead of the event, in response to inquiries about Harris' participation, a DNC spokesperson told ABC News that it views Harris as a "powerful" and "galvanizing" force in the party and grateful for her help.

"Vice President Harris continues to be a powerful and galvanizing voice for Democrats, and we are grateful for her commitment to strengthening the party, firing up grassroots supporters, and holding Republicans accountable for their attacks on working families," a DNC spokesperson said in a statement.

The fundraiser comes as Harris begins to ramp up public appearances both political and apolitical, and as speculation continues over her political future.

On Wednesday, Harris sharply criticized President Donald Trump over tariffs, government cuts and the direction his administration is taking the country in remarks in San Francisco.

"Instead of an administration working to advance America's highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals," Harris told attendees at a gala celebrating an organization that supports Democratic women running for office.

On Monday, Harris and her spouse Doug Emhoff made a surprise appearance at the annual Met Gala in New York City, joining celebrities and socialites in celebrating and supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Harris told Vogue, "Art has always had a significant impact on not just culture, but also our policies and politics."

The specifics of her political future remain an open question. Harris has been mulling running for governor in California and will make a decision by the end of summer, two sources familiar with her plans told ABC News in March. And in February, Harris signed with talent agency CAA. Former President Joe Biden has also signed with CAA.

Some Democrats have also floated her as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, although some of her longtime supporters have told ABC News they are torn over that prospect.

-ABC News' Averi Harper and Zohreen Shah contributed to this report.