Kanye West kicks off 1st presidential campaign event in South Carolina The state deadline to file as an independent candidate is Monday.

Kanye West will hold his first presidential campaign event in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday as the state's deadline to file signatures as an independent candidate approaches.

The deadline was moved from July 15 to noon on July 20 due to a state of emergency declared amid the coronavirus pandemic. South Carolina does not allow write-in candidates on the ballot.

On Saturday, the rapper had tweeted for supporters to "please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina." The state requires 10,000 signatures to be ballot-eligible.

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm

— ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

All attendees at West's North Charleston event will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, social distance and wear a mask. West will also be holding a pre-rally press event.

A source with knowledge of West's presidential bid told ABC News that the campaign is currently working in multiple states gathering signatures and describes the two-week old campaign as "maturing and growing."

According to the source, the team will be announcing several more campaign events, including one in New York.

Kanye West and then-President-elect Donald Trump speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower, Dec.r 13, 2016 in New York. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

Last week, West paid the $35,000 registration fee to get on the ballot in Oklahoma. He will need several more states to reach the 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. There are currently only 306 electoral votes up for grabs in states where the filing deadlines have yet to pass.

Bre Maxwell, a Democratic operative in South Carolina, told ABC News that West's bid for president may ignite people like West, 43, who registered to vote for the first time earlier this month, to vote this election.

"He may not even take away from Joe Biden, but I think what Kanye will probably be able to do is ignite a voting bloc that probably wasn't going to vote for Joe Biden -- the young black millennial who doesn't care about politics or who's not involved in politics but they are involved with music."

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a "Build Back Better" Clean Energy event on July 14, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Maxwell said West's bid for president concerns her because she feels that the focus should be on rallying behind Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and Democratic candidates down the ballot.

"We need all the votes out of people we can get to support Joe Biden. We've got to get rid of Donald Trump and his administration. We've got to flip the Senate. We've got to keep the house, because that's the only way we're gonna be able to make sure America is great. ... But in order for us to have a more perfect union, we've got to make sure that we can get all the votes divided, we can flip the Senate, and we keep the house."

ABC News' Quinn Scanlan and Mark Osborne contributed to this report.

To vote click below https://t.co/LRJ8hC5rGi#2020VISION pic.twitter.com/MJOVGYYYvQ

