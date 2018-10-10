Kanye West, Trump meeting at White House is real 'devil's triangle,' Kimmel says

President Donald Trump's forthcoming White House meeting with rapper Kanye West will surely make for good TV, according to Jimmy Kimmel.

“In this country the stars are lining up perfectly, and they are in perfect alignment, because on Thursday the doors of the White House will open to welcome none other than Kanye West,” Kimmel said on “Live” Tuesday. “Now there's a devil's triangle for you, huh?”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the two would meet for lunch on Capitol Hill on Thursday to discuss topics such as manufacturing, gang violence and prison reform. West is also scheduled to meet with Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner during his trip to Washington, Sanders said.

No matter the agenda, Kimmel said he’d pay a lot of cash to be a fly on the wall during the lunch.

“Am I the only one who would buy that lunch on pay-per-view? I would love to see what they talk about,” Kimmel said. “They actually hinted, Kanye and Trump, the topics at the lunch are said to include prison reform, gang violence and how good it feels to unload like a maniac on Twitter.”

He also speculated about what the unlikely pair may have in common.

“I was thinking about it this afternoon. What is it that Kanye West likes about Donald Trump and I couldn’t figure it out. Then, I saw a picture of him with Kim,” Kimmel said, referring to the rapper’s superstar wife, Kim Kardashian-West. “And it hit me! Kanye loves a big a--. That's right. Who has a bigger one than [Trump]?”

Kardashian-West visited the White House twice this year as part of her mission to secure clemency for prisoners serving life sentences for nonviolent drug crimes.

West faced fierce backlash over his appearance on "Saturday Night Live" late last month, when he delivered a surprise pro-Trump rant and claimed he would run for president in 2020. West claimed he was "bullied" on the set for sporting Trump's signature red, "Make America Great Again" hat, but the president praised him for "leading the charge."

“I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it). No longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems," Trump tweeted. "Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”