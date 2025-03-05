Key takeaways from Trump's speech to Congress

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in front of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance at the U.S. Capitol, Mar. 4, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump, six weeks into his historic return to the White House, delivered the longest joint address to Congress in history on Tuesday night.

Trump triumphantly took the dais to thundering applause from Republican majorities in the House and Senate, but the mood changed within minutes as he faced heckles from some raucous Democrats.

The president, though, signaled he is forging full steam ahead with his agenda (however divisive) as he claimed a "mandate" from American voters.

Here are the key takeaways:

'America is back'

Trump opened his address by declaring to Congress and the nation: "America is back."

A chant of "USA" immediately broke out among lawmakers as Republicans rose to their feet.

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Mar. 4, 2025 in Washington. Win Mcnamee/Pool via Reuters

Trump quickly turned to touting the lightning speed with which he's sought to enact his agenda, arguing his administration's "accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years -- and we are just getting started."

Democrats interrupt, and one gets removed

But as Trump turned to talking about the 2024 election, claiming a wide "mandate" though data shows the victory isn't the total landslide he's often portrayed.

When Trump said he won the popular vote by "large numbers," Democrats began audibly pushing back. Rep. Al Green of Texas was seen out of his seat and shaking his cane at Trump as he shouted, "There's no mandate."

Rep. Al Green interrupts President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Mar. 4, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Speaker Mike Johnson was slamming his gavel to restore order to the joint session and issued a warning to members to maintain decorum. Johnson shortly after instructed Green be removed from the chamber by the sergeant at arms after telling him to take his seat several times.

The back-and-forth between Trump and Democrats continued throughout the speech. At one point, Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, bringing back his 2018 taunt of calling her "Pocahontas."

Democrats held up signs that said "false" and "Musk steals." Several walked out of the chamber as he was speaking.

Democratic members of Congress hold up signs as US President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump continues to take aim at Biden

Trump repeatedly went after former President Joseph Biden, continuing to criticize him for issues at the border or with the economy.

"The worst president in American history," Trump said of Biden.

Trump is only six weeks into his second term, but already Americans are expressing dissatisfaction with many of his policies. A 538 analysis of public opinion polls found his approval rating on actions related to health care, foreign policy, government funding, trade and more to be underwater.

Trump praises Elon Musk and DOGE

Elon Musk, a controversial but highly influential adviser in Trump's orbit, was in the chamber for Trump's remarks. He left the White House for the speech moments before Trump and, like the president, received applause upon his arrival though it was more muted.

Trump spent a considerable amount of time early in his remarks praising Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's work slashing government spending and the federal workforce.

"The brand-new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE. Perhaps you've heard of it. Perhaps. Which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight. Thank you Elon. He's working very hard. He didn't need this. He didn't need this. Thank you very much. We appreciate it. Everybody here, even this side appreciates it, I believe," Trump said.

Elon Musk salutes as he is recognized by President Donald Trump during Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Mar. 4, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president read a laundry list of the alleged "waste, fraud and abuse" he claims DOGE has identified. He made several misleading claims about Social Security in the process, including that millions of Americans over the age of 100 were receiving benefits, which has been debunked.

Trump claimed DOGE's work will help the economy overall.

"By slashing all of the fraud, waste and theft we can find, we will defeat inflation, bring down mortgage rates, lower car payments and grocery prices, protect our seniors, and put more money in the pockets of American families," he said.

Pocket-book issues get little attention as Trump defends tariffs

After hammering Biden on the economy during the 2024 campaign and pledging to voters to bring down prices on Day 1, Trump didn't spend much time discussing how exactly he'd lower prices as he continued to lay blame on Biden.

"As president, I'm fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again," Trump said in one of his only mentions of grocery prices. "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control. The egg price is out of control, and we're working hard to get it back down."

The comment again sparked pushback from Democrats. The price of eggs has skyrocketed under Trump amid an avian flu outbreak.

President Donald Trump's delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Mar. 4, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump said the focus on how to defeat inflation will be on reducing the cost of energy and taxpayer savings through DOGE.

Trump, meanwhile, offered a defense of his tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico -- which sent markets roiling on Tuesday. He said more "reciprocal" tariffs were in store.

"Tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs they're about protecting the soul of our country. Tariffs are about making America rich again," he said.

Trump continues imperial push, briefly addresses Ukraine

Trump saved foreign policy for the end of his address. He again said his administration would "reclaim" the Panama Canal for national security reasons, and said they were trying to get Greenland for similar reasons.

After an explosive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week, Trump said he received from Zelenskyy earlier Tuesday and read part of it aloud.

"I appreciate that he sent this letter, just got it a little while ago," Trump said, appearing to signal tensions have cooled a bit.

President Donald Trump's aarrives to address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Mar. 4, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

"Simultaneously, we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn't that be beautiful?" he said.

Trump also briefly touched on the Middle East, saying his administration is working to bring back hostages held in Gaza and that he wants to build on his 2019 Abraham Accords to bring stability to the region.