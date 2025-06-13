Large security presence expected to secure Trump's military parade, festival

"It will be the most secure place on the planet," Matt McCool said.

People walk past security fencing around Lafayette Square, near the White House, June 9, 2025, in Washington.

Washington, D.C., is preparing for a large security presence ahead of the Army's 250th anniversary parade.

Thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country will arrive in Washington to assist in security, and land, air and water assets are deployed in an effort to secure the event, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

"Since April 23, we've been working diligently, around the clock, to get this plan ready," Matt McCool, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Washington Field Office, told ABC News, noting that officials typically have six months to a year to prepare for large-scale special security events.

"This is a comprehensive plan," he said.

People walk past security fencing around Lafayette Square, near the White House, June 9, 2025, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The Secret Service has had five National Special Security Events, or NSSEs, in the past six months.

"All threats are mitigated," he said. "There will be no line-of-sight issues when it comes to the president. Once you hit the Secret Service perimeter, it will be the most secure place on the planet."

The U.S. Coast Guard, which is manning the waterways, told ABC News it is supporting throughout the day with security.

"We do these events as part of our mission set. We partner with a lot of agencies anywhere where there is a security or safety function," Coast Guard Cmdr. Ryan Gomez said.

The Secret Service and local officials have said they are expecting about nine small protests in Washington, though "No Kings Day" protests will occur nationwide, with the largest expected to be in Philadelphia.

Still, McCool said "everything has been mitigated" in preparing for the event.

"If you attempt to enter an area you aren't supposed to be in or attempt to commit violence, you will go to jail and you will be prosecuted," he said when asked if he had a message to those who want to disrupt the event.

Tourists navigate the anti-scale fences along the National Mall, June 11, 2025 in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

He said that as a matter of policy, officials can't discuss the costs of securing an event like this, though he noted that doing so "is not cheap."

Both McCool and U.S. Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor told ABC News touted the partnerships around the Washington metropolitan area that will help secure the parade and festival on the National Mall.

"Something I say often is, in Washington, D.C., nothing gets done without partnership," Taylor said. "In D.C. specifically, with law enforcement, we rely heavily on one another. Nothing gets done without partnerships."