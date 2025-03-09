'We launched a drug war, not a trade war': Kevin Hassett

Director of National Economic Council (NEC) Kevin A. Hassett, speaks as President Donald Trump makes a statement on jobs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2025.

In an interview Sunday on ABC News' "This Week," President Trump’s top economic aide, Kevin Hassett, said the Trump administration launched a drug war, not a trade war, with Canada and Mexico.

The tariffs are "part of a negotiation to get Canada and Mexico to stop shipping fentanyl across our borders,” Hassett told ABC News' Jonathan Karl. "As we've watched them make progress on the drug war, then we've relaxed some of the tariffs that we put on them, because they're making progress."

