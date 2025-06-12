Democrats slam military parade as Trump's multimillion-dollar 'birthday party'

The Army has allocated between $25 million and $45 million for the parade.

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team jumps during their performance for the Twilight Tattoo ceremony as part of the Army's 250th Birthday Festival in Washington, June 11, 2025.

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team jumps during their performance for the Twilight Tattoo ceremony as part of the Army's 250th Birthday Festival in Washington, June 11, 2025.

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team jumps during their performance for the Twilight Tattoo ceremony as part of the Army's 250th Birthday Festival in Washington, June 11, 2025.

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team jumps during their performance for the Twilight Tattoo ceremony as part of the Army's 250th Birthday Festival in Washington, June 11, 2025.

Congressional Democrats and at least one high-profile Republican are slamming the multimillion-dollar cost of the Army's 250th anniversary parade on Saturday that President Donald Trump has long sought to celebrate the military.

Trump has said the cost -- projected to be as much as $45 million for the Army alone, not counting security and other expenses -- will be "peanuts compared to the value of doing it."

However, his critics argue the money could be better spent elsewhere.

"If it was really about celebrating military families, we could put $30 million toward helping them offset the cost of their child care, food assistance and tuition," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said on X. "But it isn't. Trump is throwing himself a $30 million birthday parade just to stroke his own ego."

U.S. Army Abrams tanks arrive via rail to take part in the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, June 7, 2025. Spc. Rebeca Soria/U.S. Army via Reuters

Military personnel and staff work to offload heavy equipment and military vehicles to be used in the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration and Parade in Washington, in Jessup, Maryland, June 9, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The Army said it has accounted for spending between $25 million and $45 million on the parade, which will include 6,700 troops and dozens of tanks, military fighting vehicles and aircraft staged on or near the National Mall.

"Money should be put in medical defense research instead of wasted on some pomp and circumstance for the president," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. "This is not consistent with what the men and women in uniform deserve."

Saturday's parade also falls on Trump's 79th birthday, and when it ends near the White House, the Army's Golden Knights parachute team will present him with an American flag, after which he'll administer the constitutional oath to Army enlistees.

"We all like to enjoy a nice birthday party," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., posted on X. "But most of us don't celebrate with a $45 million taxpayer-funded military parade.

"Save taxpayer money. Have a birthday cake and blow out a few candles," he said. "Don't shut down the capital and roll out 60-ton tanks through the streets."

"I wouldn't have done it," Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said. "We were always different than, you know, the images you saw in the Soviet Union and North Korea. We were proud not to be that."

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team jumps during their performance for the Twilight Tattoo ceremony as part of the Army's 250th Birthday Festival in Washington, June 11, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Some Democrats echoed that criticism.

"It's outrageous," Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., said. "This is something that would happen in North Korea, not the United States of America. Donald Trump thinks he's a king. He's not. He was elected as president of the United States, and he should act as such."

Army spokesman Steve Warren defended the parade, saying, "It is a lot of money, but I think that amount of money is dwarfed by 250 years of service and sacrifice that American soldiers have given this country.

"We're looking at this as an opportunity to really strengthen the connection between America and her Army," he added. "So, yeah, it's a lot of money, but it pales in comparison to what we're selling."

The White House this week also requested a flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds.

When asked Thursday what he hopes the public will remember about the parade, Trump said, "How great our country is, very simple, and how strong our military is."

"We have the strongest military in the world," he added.

The White House has not responded to requests for a total cost estimate that would include money spent on security and other arrangements.

A Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to be used in the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Celebration and Parade, is seen near U.S. Capitol in Washington,June 11, 2025. Alexander Drago/Reuters

Soldiers work atop an Abrams tank that is staged in West Potomac Park ahead of a 14 June military parade in Washington, June 11, 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Several Republicans say they're skipping the parade due to prior commitments, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would attend and defended the display.

"Washington D.C. is the safest it's ever been!!" she wrote. "I wish our great military men and women could just stay here. I am so excited for the parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of our United States Army!!"

Protests of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown are planned across the country to counterprogram the parade, with the flagship "No Kings" protest occurring in Philadelphia. Nine small protests are also expected in Washington, according to the Secret Service and local officials. Trump has warned protesters will be met with "heavy force."

On Thursday, he disputed the characterization of him as a king. "I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," he said, adding, "No, no, we're not a king. We're not a king at all."

ABC News' Nate Luna and Anne Flaherty contributed to this report.