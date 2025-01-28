The drones were spotted throughout the East Coast in 2024.

Leavitt reveals NJ drones 'authorized' by the FAA in first White House press briefing of Trump administration

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the mystery drones flown across New Jersey and spotted throughout the East Coast in 2024 were "authorized to be flown by the FAA" in the first press briefing of the Trump administration.

"I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones," Leavitt said. "After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. ... In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivers remarks during her first daily briefing at the White House, in Washington, Jan. 28, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

