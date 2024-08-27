2024 election updates: Vance responds to new Trump indictment

Harris-Walz campaign responds to superseding indictment
Quentin Fulks, the Harris-Walz campaign’s principal deputy campaign manager, reacted to the news of the superseding indictment against Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon on MSNBC and avoided remarking on "ongoing legal cases" but characterized Trump as a danger.
"They saw it with their own eyes, and so we're going to continue to take the fight directly to Donald Trump on the issues that matter. But American voters aren't stupid. They know who Donald Trump is, and they know what he will do if he gets more time in the White House," Fulks told MSNBC.
-ABC News' Isabella Murray, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Fritz Farrow and Will McDuffie