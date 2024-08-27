2024 election updates: Vance responds to new Trump indictment

Sen. JD Vance, asked by ABC News on the tarmac in Nashville about the superseding indictment in former President Donald Trump's federal election interference case, and the GOP vice presidential candidate framed the special counsel's actions as an effort to influence the election.

“I haven't read the whole thing, but it looks like Jack Smith doing more of what he does, which is filing these absurd lawsuits in an effort to influence the election," he said.

The new indictment adjusts the charges to the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

Vance pushed back against the Harris-Walz campaign's assertion that the Supreme Court ruling goes too far and grants the former president too much immunity, arguing that the president needs some immunity in order to do the job.

"If the president doesn't have some level of immunity in how he conducts his office, in the same way that judges have to have immunity, police officers have to have immunity. There has to be some recognition that people can't be sued for doing their job," Vance said.