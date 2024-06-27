Biden-Trump presidential debate live updates: Counting down to 1st clash

This is ABC News/538 coverage of the presidential debate starting at 9 p.m. EDT

In what is set to be a historic clash of personality and policy, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will soon take the stage for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.

The showdown will provide a rare opportunity for both candidates to move the needle in what has been a stubbornly tight race for the White House.

The debate is a rematch for Biden and Trump, who faced each other twice in 2020, but a first-of-its-kind format and a vastly different political landscape present new challenges for the two rivals.