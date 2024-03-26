Abortion pill hearing live updates: Supreme Court considers challenge to popular medication

It's the first major abortion case before the court since Roe was overturned.

A high-stakes hearing is set to play out before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday in a case that could reshape abortion access nationwide.

The justices will consider a challenge to the Food and Drug Administration’s regulation of mifepristone, the first pill taken in a two-drug regimen for a medication abortion, which is the most common method of abortion in the country.

It is the first major reproductive rights case before the high court since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. A decision is expected by the end of June.